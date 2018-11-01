Quvenzhané Wallis Books Recurring Gig On ‘Black-Ish’

Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild) has bagged her first TV series role — ABC’s Black-ish as a recurring character.

“So excited for this opportunity!!!!,” she wrote on Twitter.

According to Deadline, Wallis will play Kyra, Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) young cousin who comes to stay with the family for a while after her mom can’t take care of her. The episode will air in 2019.

Make sure you get them all! Great children’s books! I enjoyed writing them. I hope you enjoy reading them!!! Get them here https://t.co/MtEWkAILKN Thanks @simonschuster @NancyOhlin @coilyandcute and Vanessa Brantley Newton pic.twitter.com/Bbi6u6gckv — Quvenzhane' Wallis (@IAMQUVENZHANE) April 12, 2018

Wallis received a Best Actress Oscar nomination at the age of 9 for her debut performance in 2012’s Beasts of the Southern Wild. She also starred as Annie in Sony’s remake of the children’s classic, alongside Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. She also appeared in the Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave.

Last year, the teenager released two children’s books, published through Simon and Schuster. The first title, “Shai & Emmie Star in Break an Egg,” draws from her experience as an actress and centers on two best friends at a performing arts school, while “A Night Out with Mama” is a picture book based on her time at the Oscars.

Break an Egg is the first in a series of chapter books.

“Reading is one of my favorite things to do,” Wallis said. “It’s something I would want everyone to do, especially teenagers my age. I don’t think we read as much as we should.”

The starlet said she enjoyed coming up with the concepts and working with co-author Nancy Ohlin, who helped with the writing.

“The stories have a few things that I like and enjoy. For instance, there’s a part in the first one where a character is talking about her book bag and it’s turquoise, my favorite color. So there are small details in there that come specifically from me,” the actress said. “I definitely see myself doing more of this in the future.”

