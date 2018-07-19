Denzel x Jamie Foxx: An Epic Convo Between Two Badass Actors [WATCH]

Have you ever wished you could be at a dinner party with both Jamie Foxx and Denzel Washington? Well, as it’s not likely you are on either of their invite lists (unless you are, then call us, we’d like to go) watching a conversation between the two Oscar winners is the next best thing.

While you might think some brown liquor and some cigars would be involved (maybe if you do score an invite to that dinner party) when these two get together it’s going be interesting.

Check out their convo below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.