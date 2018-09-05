Anthony Anderson Will Not Face Charges For Sexual Assault

Anthony Anderson will not be charged following an investigation into sexual assault allegations due to a lack of evidence against the Black-ish star, reports The Blast.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, the alleged victim refused to be interviewed by the investigating officer. According to The Blast, it is “vital” to the investigation that the reporting party go over the details with authorities.

