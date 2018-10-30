Huggy Lowdown: ‘Dumb Dumb 45’ Is At It Again

If You Missed It
| 10.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Donald Trump has now decided to get rid of birthright citizenship. This means that children born to immigrants on American soil will no longer automatically be American citizens. According to Huggy, it seems like every day he wakes up with a new plan to “unmake America Great.” This is why we have to vote! We have to get these Republicans out of here.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Donald Trump , Huggy Lowdown , immigrants

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “Huggy Lowdown: ‘Dumb Dumb 45’ Is At It Again

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close