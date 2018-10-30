Donald Trump has now decided to get rid of birthright citizenship. This means that children born to immigrants on American soil will no longer automatically be American citizens. According to Huggy, it seems like every day he wakes up with a new plan to “unmake America Great.” This is why we have to vote! We have to get these Republicans out of here.
One thought on “Huggy Lowdown: ‘Dumb Dumb 45’ Is At It Again”
His wife is an immigrant. She had a kid here. I digress