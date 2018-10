It’s Halloween but Guy has rules! If you don’t have on a costume you’re not getting any candy. He doesn’t want to hear about how “poor” you are either. He grew up “poor” and had to get creative with making his costumes, you can do that too if you can’t buy one. Kids over 12 don’t get candy either. Have a happy and safe Halloween!

