Boo! Here Are Some Of The Best Halloween 2018 Looks!

Posted 9 hours ago

1. Beyonce Payed Homage To The One And Only Toni Braxton

2. Ciara Taps Into Her Inner Nakia

3. Jhene Aiko and Ari BAPS

4. EJ Johnson And Dorothy Wang Chun Li Vs. Kitana

Chun li v kitana #finishhim #teamthis

5. Nas Tapped Into His Inner Michael Jackson

6. Wiz Khalifa As A Ninja Turtle

7. We Don’t Know Who This Guy IS But He’s Creative!

8. Gabrielle Union As Gwen Stefani

No. Doubt. @gwenstefani

9. Teyana Taylor As Kitana From Mortal Kombat

Kitana 🗡 #mortalkombat

10. Tracee Ellis Ross And Her Co-Star Marcus Scriber Killmonger And Nakia

11. Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner’s Baby Girl Stormi Is The Cutest Butterfly

