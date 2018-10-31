Beyoncè Pays Homage To Toni Braxton For Halloween

When it comes to Halloween costumes, nobody does it better than Beyoncé. She proved that over the years with some very interesting looks. In the past, she, Jay, Blue Ivy and her Mom, Tina, have channeled Michael Jackson, Salt N Pepa, and the Coming to America cast among others.

This year, the 37-year-old entertainer has decided to emulate Toni Braxton … circa 1993 for her Halloween costume this year. She shared snaps of her Halloween look with her fans on Instagram. And to no one’s surprise, everyone is loving it!

Specifically, Bey recreated Braxton’s self-titled album cover, Toni Braxton, by wearing a short pixie wig, a fitted white tank, light wash, high-waisted jeans, a leather jacket and chain belt which was identical to the R&B singer’s cover look.

The only change? Instead of words “Toni Braxton” on the album cover, Beyoncé got creative and changed the lettering to “Phoni Braxton” on her recreations of all three of Braxton’s iconic cover shots.

The “Put A Ring on it” singer also wrote a heartfelt message to Braxton in the caption of her first photo:

Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens,” Beyoncé said.

Apparently Toni Braxton herself couldn’t have been more thrilled with Bey’s creativity.

“Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween,” Braxton tweeted.

Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS! 💃🏽💃🏼@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/dFSbBrQV8Y — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 30, 2018

