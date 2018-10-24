On her show Megyn Kelly said that when she was growing up Blackface was acceptable during Halloween. She then defended a real housewives star who dressed as Diana Ross last year complete with Blackface. This isn’t the first completely ignorant thing she’s said, so Huggy wants to know why she even has a show.
2 thoughts on “Huggy Lowdown: ‘Why Does Megyn Kelly Have A Show?’”
“Why does Megyn Kelly have a show?” because Tamrin Hall DOES NOT
Trumps daughter,no brains,i put her along side kelly conway,its whats happening with bigoted crackers,they can say and do anything stupid now in this country people please vote and get these clowns out of here starting with congress then hitler’s brother(Trump).