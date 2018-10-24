Huggy Lowdown: ‘Why Does Megyn Kelly Have A Show?’

If You Missed It
| 10.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

On her show Megyn Kelly said that when she was growing up Blackface was acceptable during Halloween. She then defended a real housewives star who dressed as Diana Ross last year complete with Blackface. This isn’t the first completely ignorant thing she’s said, so Huggy wants to know why she even has a show.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

blackface , Huggy Lowdown , Megyn Kelly

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

2 thoughts on “Huggy Lowdown: ‘Why Does Megyn Kelly Have A Show?’

  2. Felix Young on said:

    Trumps daughter,no brains,i put her along side kelly conway,its whats happening with bigoted crackers,they can say and do anything stupid now in this country people please vote and get these clowns out of here starting with congress then hitler’s brother(Trump).

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close