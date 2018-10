Halloween is coming up, but please wait until Halloween to dress up! A man in Utah came across three teenage girls dressed as zombies and warned them to stay away from him and his family. Well, the girls didn’t take him seriously and one of them tried to poke him. The man managed to push one girl down stairs, punch one in the face and chase the other before he was arrested.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: