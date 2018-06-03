Diana Ross’ Sister Running For Office In Detroit

In addition to her famous children, Diana Ross has two sisters who have carved their own lanes in careers unrelated to showbiz.

Diana’s big sis’ Barbara Ross-Lee is a well-known and successful osteopathic doctor, which as she explained, means this: “We do everything that M.D. physicians do. In addition to that, we are trained to use our hands and work with the musculoskeletal system.”

Diana recently announced that her baby sister, Rita Ross, is making a political run for Michigan’s 5th district in the State House of Representatives, to represent their hometown, Detroit.

“My sister Rita Ross is running for State Representative of the 5th District in Detroit, this is her calling. Please support,” Diana noted on Twitter.

My sister A really dedicated Detroiter

The darling of Motown took to social media to urge her fans to support her sis,’ whom she refers to as a “dedicated Detroiter.”

According to ILOSM, the Ross family long ago dubbed Rita as “Mother Theresa,” for her selfless actions and 16 years of service helping thousands of foster children via the Michigan Supreme Court Foster Care Review Board. She has also worked hard to help poverty-stricken families and those affected by AIDS.

Prior to her political run, Rita Ross was one of the first women hired as a test driver at General Motors Proving Grounds in Milford, Michigan, and was one of the first African-American Stewardesses to “Fly the Friendly Skies” of Pan American International Airlines.