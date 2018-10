What would you do if your child, who is not of driving age, stole your car? Kym and Sherri would have no issue spanking their kids! Kym might even play a little game, she’d go steel the car back and make him walk home. But, they both agree that it’d be better for their child to be caught by the cops than by them.

