Mom Tracks Down and Spanks 14-Year-Old After He Took Off In Her New BMW [Video]

In a series of now viral tweets Liza Campero details the drama that unfolded as her mother tracked down her 14-year-old brother who went joy riding in her BMW.

Campero told KTRK that her brother disconnected the WiFi from the house and then shut off the security cameras so his mom couldn’t see what he was doing.

Once it was done, Campero said he grabbed the keys drove off to see his best friend. But mom was tipped off about the joyride by the mother of her son’s friend.

Their furious mother caught up to the boy and spanked him on the street in front of all of his friends and other drivers. Talk about embarrassing!

“She said when she opened the door, he was smirking, and as soon as he saw the belt, he wiped the smile off his face,” Campero told KTRK.

Campero said that her brother had his cell phone and PlayStation 4 taken away for the rest of the year and his bedroom door was taken off.

And he’s grounded “until 2019 or further notice.”

