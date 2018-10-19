Inside Her Story: FAMU’s First Female Drum Major

| 10.19.18
Jacque Reid goes Inisde Her Story with the first female drum major in the history of the Marching 100. 

Cori Bostic remembers stepping onto the field for the first time as a drum major as a, “humbling” experience.

She admits that the job requires “a lot of hard work” and, there are “not a lot of thank you’s.” She’s a leader in the band and the band director’s right hand; her goal is to make his job “as easy as possible.”

Reid asks if she’s had any push back being a female drum major. But Bostic says the members of the band don’t see her as anything different, “they see a drum major.”

Bostic hopes to be remembered as, “the first female drum major who could march, and lead, and dance.”

