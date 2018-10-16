Inside Her Story: One Year Of #MeToo

This week marks the One year anniversary of the #MeToo movement going viral. Initially people thought a white actress named Alyssa Milano started the movement, after she began using the hashtag to encourage people who have been assaulted to speak out.

But Black women were not having it, they took to the internet to give Tarana Burke the credit for starting the movement over 10 years ago.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Burke about her whirlwind of a year. When Milano went viral with the hashtag, Burke was “panicked,” she feared Milano would take credit for her hard work. She didn’t believe she “could have a voice as big as a white actress in Hollywood.”

But this year she has been thrust into the spotlight! Burke has done a number of interviews, met Oprah, and even attended the Oscars. Her life has changed so much she’s even had to move. She manages her newfound fame by spending time with her family.

Burke is writing a book, working to bring R. Kelly to justice, and from the looks of things, the #MeToo movement is not slowing down anytime soon.

