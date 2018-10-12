Inside Her Story: Sheila E. Shares Her Story Of Sexual Assault To Help Others

The amazing Sheila E is known for her tremendous musical talent. But, she’s also a supporter of sexual assault survivors. She herself is a survivor.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Sheila E, who shares her story to hopefully help others gain the strength to share theirs.

The musical legend wrote in her book, The Beat Of My Own Drum, that she was tragically raped at the age of 5, and continuously molested throughout her childhood.

After the Kavanaugh hearings, she tweeted out:

I was raped at the age of 5 years young and molested thru my early years. I stand with all of you who have been sexually abused, there are many of us. Continue to tell someone your story. Don’t let this break you But lift you! You are LOVED 🙏🏽 @ava @TheEllenShow @MichelleObama — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) October 6, 2018

She says she felt like it was important in that moment to send her support because so many survivors feel like they’re the only one.

Following that tweet, thousands of people were “sharing their stories” with her. Some people were telling their stories for the very first time.

According to E, “that’s the only way for you to heal, is to share your story.” So often survivors are ashamed and keep it a secret but she says, holding it in “doesn’t allow you to be your full self,” it can break you down.

What happened to you is not your fault, and “it’s never too late to tell someone and share your story.”

