FAMU Marching 100 Welcomes First-Ever Woman Drum Major

(Photo credit: Cori Bostic Twitter)

Florida A&M’s Marching 100 is still in the early stages of band camp, but this year’s new edition has made history. Cori Bostic has been named the first-ever woman drum major in the band’s history.

Bostic is a junior from Atlanta in the School of Journalism and Graphic Communication, and a member of Delta Sigma Thetaaccording to the FAMUan.

Congrats to Ms. Bostic!

