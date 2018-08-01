FAMU Marching 100 Welcomes First-Ever Woman Drum Major

Florida A&M’s Marching 100 is still in the early stages of band camp, but this year’s new edition has made history. Cori Bostic has been named the first-ever woman drum major in the band’s history.
Bostic is a junior from Atlanta in the School of Journalism and Graphic Communication, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta, according to the FAMUan.
Congrats to Ms. Bostic!
