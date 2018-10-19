Bill Bellamy: Kanye Should Work At The Zoo

10.19.18
Bill Bellamy’s impersonations are scary good! He’ll really make you think you’re hearing T.I or Kanye!

After Ye’s recent rants, Bellamy believes he would be great as a zoo guide! Could you imagine Kanye telling you about the orangutans? “These are usually orange, but he’s brown. He’s different like Ye.” He does everything with so much enthusiasm he could make you think learning about elephants is fun.

As much as we all crack jokes about Ye, Bellamy says we most likely have a Kanye in the family. He’s the cousin that isn’t allowed to leave the house alone.

Bellamy is in Dallas performing at the Arlington Improv, tonight through Oct. 21.

Check out the video from his Facebook Live while in the TJMS Studio:

