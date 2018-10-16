Melania Blasts T.I. Over Look-A-Like Stripper In Oval Office Video

Play time is over and T.I. has decided to play hardcore, er,hardball with Donald Trump and Melania. Yep, the “King of the South” has created a steamy video of a Melania look-a-like doing a strip for him (T.I.) in the Oval Office of the White House.

Lord have mercy! The salacious vid (above) shows T.I. in the Oval, kicking back smoking a cigar. At the beginning of the video (released over the weekend) we see Trump leaving the White House without Melania. Well, after Trump leaves via the presidential helicopter, “Melania” walks in wearing nothing but her infamous “I Really Don’t Care” jacket … but only for a few seconds.

Suddenly, she’s naked and on the Presidential desk giving T.I. (Hey, where’d he come from? How did he get in the Oval Office? Who cares? Just enjoy the fantasy.) full view of … everything.

If T.I. wanted to get the ire of the orange a-hole and Melania, who was just complaining about being “bullied,” we’re pretty sure he’s gonna get his wish. Tip even slapped the caption “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye” on the video.

Melania’s rep Stephanie Grisham tweeted: “How is this acceptable? #disgusting #boycottT.I.”

And who exactly is going to boycott T.I.? Most likely the same people that are already boycotting him … you know, those that already don’t support him and those that have never heard of him. So, good luck with the “#disgusting #boycottT.I.” idea.

Well, it seems Grisham has added to her initial tweet by releasing another statement, saying …

“Like it or not, she is the First Lady and this is the White House. It’s disrespectful and disgusting to portray her this way simply because of politics.”

She continued …

“These kinds of vulgar attacks only further the divisiveness and bias in our country – it needs to stop.”

So far there’s been no response yet from T.I., but it appears he made his point. After all, he “ain’t Kanye,” 45.

