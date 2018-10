Guy has an issue with “bad parkers.” A bad parker is anyone who doesn’t let you follow them to the spot they’re about to leave, or someone who takes too long to back out of the spot. Sybil Wilkes is one of those people! She has pretended to go back into where ever she’s leaving, so the stalker can’t have her spot. So naturally, now Guy is falling out with Sybil.

