There are rules to attending Funerals, and Guy has gripes. Every family has the “hungry side of the family,” but don’t go to a funeral just for the food at the repass. During the funeral don’t lean on the casket, there is no need to “have a conversion with somebody that’s dead,” Guy says. And to all of the creepy people, don’t go to a funeral to prey on the emotional women.

