Sybil’s Book Club: Mary B. Morrison’s ‘Head Games’ Will Take You On A Ride

An engaging, titillating book can often be the perfect thing an individual or a couple needs to spice up things in their life.

Author and “sexpert” Mary B. Morrison is using her words and knowledge to create books, plays and workshops that aim to bring one’s sex life to the next level.

Morrison is not shy when it comes to creating vivid fantasies that both women and men can enjoy. In fact, she hopes that her work will help others lower their inhibitions in the bedroom, and in life.

Her latest book, Head Games, echoes that sentiment. Centered around four friends who are “dating and dumping”, it is hard not to get caught up in their exciting experiences.

Check out the three-part interview below with Sybil Wilkes and Mary B. Morrison as they discuss the book and Morrison’s other projects.

PART 1

