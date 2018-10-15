Is Kandi Burruss Expecting a Baby?

Is The Real Housewives of Atlanta experiencing a cast-led baby boom?

According to yourtango.com, Kandi Burruss might be pregnant.

Reports have surfaced that the 42-year-old RHOA star is expecting baby number 2 with husband Todd Tucker, 45. Burruss reportedly revealed the news to Bravo producers last week.

“Kandi told [producers] that she and Todd are less than two months pregnant. It’s very early [in the pregnancy], so she doesn’t plan on making an announcement yet,” dishes an insider to MTO News.

The rumors come days after Burruss hinted she and Tucker may be expanding their family.

“There’s so much going on right now, I mean, for real. Todd and I — let’s just say we’re figuring out the possibilities of expanding our family,” Burruss told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in a recent teaser for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kandi and Todd are already parents to son Ace, and Burruss shares 16-year-old daughter Riley, with her ex, Russell Spencer. Tucker also has one daughter from a previous marriage.

Burruss would be the fourth cast member to announce she is expecting ahead of the season 11 premiere.

Eva Marcille welcomed her son back in April, and Kenya Moore, Shamea Morton and, most recently, Porsha Williams have all announced they are expecting.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta S11 premieres Nov. 4 at 8/7c. Peep the teaser trailer above.

