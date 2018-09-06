Kandi Burruss Finally Makes A Statement Amid Reported Marital Drama

Kandi Burruss just set the record straight on the reports that her marriage is in trouble.

Radar Online recently reported that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker have been at odds a lot lately. The most recent argument centering around a really lavish gift that Kandi got for her daughter’s 16th birthday.

The reality star bought Riley Burruss what every 16-year-old wants: A car.

But not just any car, Burruss gifted her daughter with a $100,000 white Porsche Macan with red leather seats and personalized interior.

Kandi wrote: ‘I had to surprise my baby girl @rileyburruss today with her car. Her #Sweet16 is tomorrow but I figured she would be super surprised & not expecting anything if it was the day before her bday. I put the nickname that @nickiminaj gave her on the floor when you open the car door. #Rilez’

However, it was reported that Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker was less than thrilled about Riley’s new car.

Radar Online reported that Tucker “hit the roof” after hearing the amount she dropped for the gift. He allegedly became so furious that the two “got into a nasty and heated argument.” “Todd was livid Kandi bought Riley such an expensive car and they had a huge fight,” an insider close to the couple shared with the site.

“Todd told Kandi she’s spoiling Riley and preferred she get a Honda Civic as her first car,” the insider continued. “Kandi basically told Todd to mind his own damn business and that it’s her own money that she’s using to spoil her daughter.”

It has been reported that Kandi took to Instagram to respond to a fan comment under a blog that reposted the story: “girl im convinced those blogs made that story up for click bait.”

So it looks like all is well in the Tucker house.