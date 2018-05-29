Has Kenya Moore Been Fired From ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta?’

The rumors and whispering that have been swirling for months about whether Kenya Moore would be fired from the Real Housewives of Atlanta for her alleged deceit might be accurate.

According to sources who spoke to Straight From the A, Moore has officially had her coveted peach snatched.

The Detroit-born beauty queen has reportedly been caught in a web of lies that have worn thin with Bravo execs. She enraged RHOA producers last summer when she wed businessman Marc Daly in an ultra-private Caribbean-style ceremony and failed to inform her employers about it, nor did she invite Bravo honchos or her castmates to the island event.

Furthermore, many RHOA fans are currently debating about whether Moore is even pregnant or if she’s pretending to be as a way to manufacture a storyline and remain employed by Bravo.

According to Straight From the A, when the cast assembled for a “mandatory cast meeting” for season 11, Moore was not present.

“Kenya’s lie was outed about a week ago, when season 11 peach holders and friends assembled for a mandatory cast meeting. Moore was not in attendance and when asked about her absence, it was confirmed that she wasn’t invited back,” the report says. “I’ve heard that Kenya may possibly be relegated to ‘friend’ status, but her pride probably won’t allow that.”

So far, the cast members who have been invited back include Cynthia Bailey, Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams. Eva Marcille, who is currently in the “friend” status, as well as part-timers Marlo Hampton and Shamea Morton could claim Moore’s peach and get bumped up to full-time players on the series.

PHOTOS: Instagram, Bravo

