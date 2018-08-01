NeNe Leakes Says She Didn’t Get Kenya Moore Kicked Off Of RHOA

NeNe Leakes is catching the heat in lieu of the drama of Kenya Moore Daly allegedly not returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality star and boutique owner posted a quote to her Instagram account on July 30 that said, “Street Code 101: Never bite the hand that feeds you.”

Since the post’s initial sharing, according to NeNe, she has been bombarded with speculation that she was talking about potential ex-housewife, Kenya. According to The Jasmine Brand, Leakes took to Instagram Live that evening to clear up any doubt that she would be speaking about Kenya in regards to her departure. She said, “It’s so weird. If you look down my page – my IG page – I have all of these pink and white messages, about a lot of stuff. About loyalty, about money doesn’t impress me, oh gosh, I don’t even know half of the stuff that’s on there. I have a guy who does all my fliers and stuff for me. We sometimes search around social media, and we find these messages that we think are great. It’s so weird how everybody picked that message and read all that stuff into it.”

This address is followed by Moore Daly fans protesting outside Bravo to have the pregnant mommy back on the show.

