Eva Marcille Gains A Peach In New Season Of ‘Real Housewives’

Following numerous reports that Kenya Moore has been demoted and downgraded to “friend” status on Real Housewives of Atlanta, comes word that her peach has been snatched up by model and actress Eva Marcille .After appearing on RHOA season 10 as a friend of the cast, Marcille has earned a permanent place on the reality series, Us Weekly reports.The America’s Next Top Model alum was initially introduced to the RHOA group by longtime cast member NeNe Leakes. Marcille bagged the full-time gig because she’s a new mom again and her engagement to Atlanta businessmanis sure to entice viewers.

There are also rumors that her forthcoming wedding will be a major theme during season 11, per RollingOut. News that Marcille is getting her Georgia peach comes on the heels of reports that Bravo producers did not offer Moore a full-time contract.

In light of this news, Kenya recently called out “low-budget blogs” spreading fake news. Peep her tweet below.

Marcille became engaged to attorney Michael Sterling in December 2017, and the couple’s son, Michael Sterling Jr., was born April 13, 2018. She also has a daughter, Marley, 4, from her relationship with troubled singer Kevin McCall.

How do you feel about Eva Marcille becoming an official Housewife?

