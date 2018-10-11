Shaun King: The Cop Who Killed Tamir Rice Was Fired From His New Police Job

Hey!

Good Morning Everybody!

Today is one of those days where I have more to say than I have actual time to say so I am just going to jump right in.

First, I’ll start us off with some good news.

As you may have heard, last week in Bellaire, Ohio, the police chief there decided to hire a despicable cop by the name of Timothy Loehmann. That’s the Cleveland Police Officer who shot and killed 12 year old Tamir Rice. When Loehmann did so he broke several department policies, violated his own training, and took the life of a sweet little boy. But what’s wild is that just 9 months before he murdered Tamir, he was fired from his previous department as well. And on his exit documents, his supervising officer said that he should never work in law enforcement again.

Well, Cleveland hired anyway, failing to even do a background check, and 9 months later he did the unthinkable.

So, when we learned that he was hired yet again by another police department in Ohio, I’ll be frank with you, we were shocked. I never thought anybody would hire him again. The man is a massive liability. He’s a horrible cop. And hiring him also devastated Tamir’s mother, Samaria, but she decided to fight back. Tens of thousands of us called and emailed the Bellaire Police Department – completely overwhelming their systems – to tell them what we think about this hire – and yesterday they announced that Timothy Loehmann had already quit.

We did that.

And listen to me – we might not always get justice the way we want, but I need men like George Zimmerman and Darren Wilson and Timothy Loehmann to know this – we will never forget what they did to our boys and it will haunt them for the rest of their lives.

Shifting gears for a minute – You may have heard that a brilliant journalist for the Washington Post, Jamal Khashoggi, is believed to have been murdered in Turkey last Tuesday. I did not know Jamal personally, but I am good friends with many of his good friends and neighbors, and his editor at the Washington Post is one of my favorite people at the paper.

It appears that the government of Saudia Arabia – led by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman – ordered and orchestrated Jamal’s assassination – and fully believed they could get away with it. It’s one of the ugliest I’ve seen in my entire life. Jamal was literally going into a government office to get paperwork for his upcoming marriage to the love of his life – and it appears a 15 person hit squad literally abducted and murdered Jamal right there inside of the Saudi Arabian consulate.

It not only puts the United States government in a horrible position, but it also puts dozens of American celebrities and CEO’s in a horrible position, because they’ve all buddied up with the Crown Prince there, but I wanna be clear on something – that man is a monster. Shame on our government and business leaders and celebrities for ignoring all of his other human rights abuses.

But now, we are calling on those same executives and government leaders and celebrities to speak out. What happened here is not just wrong, it violates international law, and is an affront to all journalists around the world.

But here’s the thing – in a time where Donald Trump almost daily says that journalists are the enemy of the people, it’s no wonder the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia thought he could murder a journalist from the Washington Post and get away with it.

I have to run but I have one last thing to share with you, and you can see this despicable picture on all of my social media accounts. Last night we discovered that the conservative, Trump supporting sheriff of Union County, Arkansas has been forcing everybody they arrest to take their mugshots in Nike t-shirts – in an attempt to embarrass both Nike and Colin Kaepernick. The images are disgusting and degrading and within hours of me posting them online, someone from the sheriff’s office began taking all of the pictures from their website.

He should be removed from office for such a stunt, but ultimately, bigots always tell on themselves. They always expose their hatred and ugliness to the world. I’m going to keep digging on this story – and over the next few days I am going to share some ways for you to help us get justice for Jamal Khashoggi – the Washington Post journalist who was murdered last week. We can’t just let that happen and do nothing.

Take care everybody!

