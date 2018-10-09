Sinbad Stays Busy!

Sinbad is always working! He “live on the road” and does stand up, sitcoms, movies and radio, he stays busy because he loves “gigging!” Stand up might be his favorite simply because “it’s the only place they can’t sensor you!” Being on stage is so freeing and he says, “you live and die on the stage.”

He stars in the new Fox sitcom Rel. He plays Rel’s dad and admits that he “wasn’t really looking forward to doing another sitcom,” unless he was allowed to have creative freedom on the show. He’s able to have creative input on Rel and was excited to, “see how this works!” So far it’s been great!

Rel is on Monday at 9:30.

