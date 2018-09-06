Sinbad Has The Key To A Successful Marriage

Marriage is hard, so if there were a secret to making it easier wouldn’t you like to know? Sinbad stopped by the studio today and he has the answer. According to him, living apart is key.

Sinbad and his wife were married, then divorced, and now married again. He admits that after they got remarried he kept his house for 5 years because he could go there when he got mad or just needed his own space.

Now, he’s ready for his own house again, so he’s moving next door.

Sinbad stars in a new comedy series called Rel, also staring Lil Rel. In the show Sinbad plays Rel’s “light skin daddy,” anything is possible on TV.

In the show Rel’s wife cheats with his barber, gangsters take over the laundromat, and Sinbad says it’s going to be funny. He describes it as being “like a 90’s throwback.”

Rel premieres Sunday night on Fox this Sunday right after the NFL game.

