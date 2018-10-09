Black Moms Matter: Should Paddles In School Make A Come Back?

10.09.18
Remember how back in the day teachers and principals were allowed to physically discipline students when they misbehaved? Do you think spanking in schools should come back? Kym and Sherri aren’t sure that’s the best idea. Kids today are so bold and some of them are just plain crazy! If the student manages to take the paddle away from the teacher then teachers will be the ones being spanked in school. Now that’d be hilarious!

