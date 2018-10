Has your child ever said anything surprisingly inspirational to you? Jeffery is great with Sherri, he makes her feel beautiful, and needed. When she takes her wigs off he tells her not to be sad because her natural hair is beautiful and “kind of” long. And when she’s laying in bed being lazy, he tells her that she has to go to work because he needs her to buy him food and Nikes. How does your child inspire you?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: