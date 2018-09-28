That’s What I Think: Treat Women Like Women

Damon thinks it’s time men start acting right and treating women like women before they start acting like men. If women start really acting like men, men would lose it. Imagine your girl borrowing your car and returning it to you on E, or worse, staying out all night without checking in. But on a serious note, Damon thinks it’s past time for men to control themselves.
