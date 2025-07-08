T.D. Jakes Installs Daughter & Son-In-Law as Potter’s House Co-Pastors

In a historic transition, Bishop T.D. Jakes, the renowned leader of The Potter’s House in Dallas, officially stepped down as senior pastor, entrusting the leadership of the megachurch to his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Touré Roberts. The announcement, as reported by CBS News, was made during last Sunday’s service (July 6), marking the end of Jakes’ 30-year tenure as senior pastor.

The Potter’s House, a non-denominational and multicultural church founded by Jakes in 1996, has grown to over 30,000 members with campuses in North Dallas, Fort Worth, and Denver. Under Jakes’ leadership, the church became one of the largest and most influential in the nation, known for its community outreach and spiritual impact.

This leadership transition has been in the works for years, according to church representatives. However, it gained urgency following a health scare in November 2024, when Jakes suffered a heart attack during a morning service. Reflecting on the incident, Jakes stated, “I cannot afford, especially after November, to risk something happening to me, and you be sheep without a shepherd.”

RELATED: Bishop T.D. Jakes Recovering After Suffering Medical Emergency During Sermon

Sarah Jakes Roberts, a bestselling author and speaker, has been a prominent voice in modern ministry, particularly among younger generations. Alongside her husband, Touré Roberts, she has led initiatives aimed at fostering spiritual growth and inclusivity.

While stepping down as senior pastor, Jakes will continue his work as chairman of the T.D. Jakes Foundation, which focuses on education, housing, and community development. He also remains active in TDJ Enterprises, which produces films and publishes books.

This transition signifies not only a new chapter for The Potter’s House but also a continuation of Jakes’ legacy through the next generation of leadership. The church community and faith leaders worldwide are watching closely as Sarah Jakes Roberts and Toure Roberts take the helm of this influential institution.

T.D. Jakes Installs Daughter & Son-In-Law as Potter’s House Co-Pastors was originally published on mypraiseatl.com