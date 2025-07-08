Elon Musk Forms New Politcal Party In Wake of Fallout With Donald Trump, X Isn’t Feeling It

While Donald Trump continues to explore the possibility of deporting Elon Musk, the Tesla chief is now considering starting a new political party in response.

On Saturday, Elon Musk took his ongoing feud with his former MAGA ally, Donald Trump, a step further when he announced plans to start a new political party, hilariously called the “America Party,” backed by individuals who were once staunch critics of the billionaire.

This latest turn of events comes after Musk worked alongside the Trump administration to help cut government spending, or, as they described it, “waste” with DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), which took an axe instead of a scalpel to many government agencies, resulting in the firing of many government employees.

The Musk/Trump bromance came to an abrupt end when the South African native took to his platform, X (formerly Twitter), to trash Agent Orange’s “big beautiful bill” and has decided to start his own political party.

Elon Musk’s America Party Has Some Big News Looking To Lend Their Support

Raw Story reports that move could be a massive problem for the Republican Party in 2026, who were the beneficiaries of Musk’s donations in 2024-25, and there are plenty of individuals who are constant targets of Felon 47 with the idea of a new political party.

One of those individuals is billionaire and former owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, who was no fan of Musk and backed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. He is now trying to figure out how he can get on board and help Musk establish his political party.

Responding to Musk’s post, Cuban wrote, “I work with [Center for Competitive Democracy],” adding, “They will help you get on ballots.” “That is their mission.”

Former Trump ally and member of his first administration, Anthony Scaramucci, also expressed interest in Musk’s political party writing, “I would like to meet to discuss,” he said on X Saturday. “My DMs are open.”

Like his Tesla electric vehicles, social media is not buying what Musk is selling regarding the America Party; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Elon Musk Forms New Politcal Party In Wake of Fallout With Donald Trump, X Isn’t Feeling It was originally published on hiphopwired.com

