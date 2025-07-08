Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The longest-running series in the Love & Hip Hop franchise isn’t slowing down anytime soon. MTV’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is back for its record-breaking 13th season on Tuesday, July 8 at 8PM ET/PT—and it’s promising more raw emotion, fiery diss tracks, viral drama, and shocking relationship reveals than ever before.

At the heart of it all? The show’s undeniable “royal couple,” Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, who have weathered more storms than most couples would dare to face on-camera—or off. From cheating scandals and viral backlash to court battles and blended family dynamics, Rasheeda and Kirk are back to tell their side—and reclaim their narrative.

“Let’s just put it out there since y’all want to keep talking about it,” Rasheeda says with a smirk, addressing those who’ve criticized her decision to stand by Kirk. “We got a lot going on this season… friendships that ain’t quite making it through, rocky relationships looking real sus. But you know what? That’s the Love & Hip Hoprollercoaster ride.”

An Olive Branch to Jasmine, or a Setup for Chaos?

Season 13 doesn’t just pick up where the drama left off—it turns it all the way up. Rasheeda and Kirk are now co-parenting peacefully with Jasmine, the mother of Kirk’s son Kannon—a relationship that once tore their marriage apart.

“As of right now, things are going in a good co-parenting direction,” Rasheeda says. “You never can say what could happen or what type of situation can lead to some bulls**t. But for right now, we are all on the page of understanding that the important thing is Kannon.”

Kirk adds, “The money situation is finally out the way. I’m glad to be at a point where hopefully the court stuff is done, and Carter gets to kick it with his brother. That takes all the BS out of the way.”

This tentative peace has fans wondering: is this truly a step forward… or a setup for a new round of chaos?

“You Got 11 Excuses for Kirk’s 11 Bitches” – Bambi’s Diss Track Lands Hard

Not everyone is on Rasheeda’s team. This season, Bambi lights up the streets with a diss track taking direct aim at Rasheeda and Kirk, calling her out for sticking by him through cheating rumors with the now-viral lyric: “You got 11 excuses for Kirk’s 11 bitches.”

“We definitely caught a stray,” Rasheeda shrugs. “But if that made you feel better, then do you, boo. A diss record don’t mean nothin’ to me. I stand on mine.”

Kirk jumps in to clarify: “See, we caught a stray because Spice was talkin’ numbers—she said something like, ‘you only got 11 streams.’ So everything became about 11. I guess Bambi ran with it.”

The side-eye is real, and so is the tension. Expect that confrontation to simmer—and possibly explode—on screen.

New Blood, New Beef, and More Bars Than Ever

This milestone season also introduces new cast members who are already shaking things up:

Queen Key , fresh off touring with GloRilla and raising triplets, is balancing motherhood with her breakout rap career.

, fresh off touring with GloRilla and raising triplets, is balancing motherhood with her breakout rap career. Salma Slims and her husband 24Hrs , a producer and A&R, are building an empire together while facing creative and personal tension.

and her husband , a producer and A&R, are building an empire together while facing creative and personal tension. Saucy Santana returns to the spotlight riding high on his viral hit “Bounce,” but the music scene in ATL is full of allies and competition.

returns to the spotlight riding high on his viral hit “Bounce,” but the music scene in ATL is full of allies and competition. Jessica White , now stepping into music after a major modeling comeback, is on a mission to heal the fractured female friendships in the cast with a drama-filled wellness retreat.

, now stepping into music after a major modeling comeback, is on a mission to heal the fractured female friendships in the cast with a drama-filled wellness retreat. And Spice drops the long-awaited Love & Hip Hop ATL cast compilation album—but it’s her own diss track that has the internet ablaze and the Barclays Center audience shook.

Meanwhile, familiar faces like Yung Joc, Scrappy, Karlie Redd, Sierra Gates, Yandy & Mendeecees, and Lil Zane are all grappling with major life shifts—music comebacks, engagements, failed marriages, body makeovers, and public betrayals:

Scrappy is making big moves and collaborating with Joc on a ATL compilation album featuring several prominent artists in an effort to build his kingdom, but with all the women in his life at odds, will his family drama reign supreme?

Lil Zane is gearing up for a return to the rap scene, but he’s torn between owning his legacy and chasing a seat at today’s table. At the same time, Ashley is reclaiming her confidence with a full-body makeover—putting herself first and shifting the balance in their relationship. As their priorities evolve, will they grow together or drift apart?

Yandy and Mendeecees celebrate their ten year anniversary and are determined to hold up the image of a blissful union. Even with rumors swirling and fake friends stirring up “lies and deceit,” they double down on building a legacy of love.

Karlie Redd’s short lived marriage to TLO has ended in disaster and now with her life turned upside down, she’ll have to work overtime to disconnect her businesses, her music career, and her heart from him.

“Forgiveness Is a Process” – Rasheeda Gets Real About Staying With Kirk

The internet has long debated Rasheeda’s choice to stay with Kirk after his infidelity—but she makes no apologies.

“The good has outweighed the bad in this relationship. Forgiveness is a real process. You have to be a certain type of person to be levelheaded enough to push the distractions out and understand what you want,” she says.

Kirk admits that he wasn’t prepared for the emotional reality of almost losing his wife:

“At that time, I thought the relationship was over. We was in two different places. I didn’t understand postpartum, I didn’t understand what she was going through. But when I realized I might lose her, I knew I had to fight for our family. And I did.”

And fight he did. Now, 25 years in, they’re still standing—and still spicy.

“We’re in the Bahamas right now,” Rasheeda grins. “That’s how you keep it hot. Quality time, shutting certain things down, and making sure we’re pouring into each other.”

Bad Habits, Real Talk

Every couple has flaws—even reality TV royalty.



Kirk confesses he procrastinates. Rasheeda? She owns up to being “mean” when it’s deserved.

“That’s the Gemini in me,” she laughs. “Only when you deserve it, boo.”

