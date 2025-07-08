New Baltimore: Murder Down, Ravens Up And A $50 Million Grant

A new horizon is making its way over the city of Baltimore, one that’s rich in community development, hopeful in the advancement of hometown athletics and by the grace of God experiencing its lowest homicide rate in 50 years for the first half of 2025.

Of course, that elevated purview in particular is being credited to Mayor Brandon M. Scott for breathing new life into the city ever since being elected into the position back in 2020.

Mayor Scott took a minute to acknowledge the team effort that went into bringing the Baltimore homicide rate down (seen above), but also made it quite clear that the fight is far from over. “While we acknowledge the historic lows we are experiencing, we must simultaneously acknowledge that there is much more work to do and our success makes me commit even further to doing it,” he wrote to close out the caption. Those words ring true more than ever, as the past few weeks alone in the Charm City saw a homicide in Southwest District, shooting death in Fells Point, and as of yesterday a murder-suicide in Dundalk — three of the four victims in those separate cases were under the age of 25 years old. Still, a 22% decrease in homicides is definitely a feat worthy of giving Mayor Scott and his department a pat on the back. To put those stats in perspective, there were 28 homicides in April 2023, a total of 12 that occurred in April 2024 and a record low of just five back in April of this year.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is also getting in on the action of advancement in B-more with the approval of a $50 million grant to support vacant property reduction efforts in Baltimore City by way of the Baltimore Vacants Reinvestment Initiative, also referred to as “Reinvest Baltimore.” More details on this lucrative investment below, via Maryland.gov:

“‘For this to be Maryland’s decade, it has to be Baltimore’s time,’ said Gov. Moore. ‘We know that if we want to drive investment and growth in Baltimore City, we need to address its vacant housing crisis. And the future of these properties will be written in coordination with local leaders – because those closest to the problem are closest to the solution. Together, we will build a more vibrant, prosperous, and growing Baltimore for all.’

The State awarded a total of $50 million to help redevelop neighborhoods with a high number of vacant properties. These communities have been prioritized due to their impressive redevelopment potential. The funding has been targeted toward specific recipients with a record of success: $15 million will go to Baltimore City and the Maryland Stadium Authority to demolish, stabilize, and acquire vacant properties for redevelopment; $30 million will go toward 16 community development organizations; and $5 million that will go toward large, mixed-use projects from Fiscal Year 2025 to help carry them into their next phase.”

If that wasn’t enough good news, sports fans representing the Comeback City will be delighted to know that the Baltimore Ravens are at the top of many projected AFC North rankings. This is in part due to a loaded roster from top to bottom, specifically the synergy between Lamar Jackson (#8) and Derrick Henry (#22). The latter also isn’t running it back alone in the least bit, as the backfield is pretty sturdy as well. As Sports Illustrated put it, “The Ravens have one of the deepest backfields in the entire league, with at least three running backs who should make a significant impact,” elaborating further by naming Justice Hill (#43) for catching 42 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns last season, a fully-healed Keaton Mitchell (#34) getting back to an average of eight yards per carry and Rasheen Ali (#26) based on the impressive numbers he put up during his time at Marshall University in West Virginia.

From the government to gameplay, it looks like the city of Baltimore is in good hands. Although there’s much work to do on all ends, we believe the city will come together to right wrongs of the past and change the global perspective on its community.

Ball up top!