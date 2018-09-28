Kevin Hart And Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Night School’ To Debut High At Box Office

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart’s upcoming comedy Night School – directed by Malcolm D. Lee – is heading for a debut around $30M + in the Sept. 28-30/2018 weekend, Variety reported.

If that target is achieved, it’ll be the highest debut for a comedy, well, since last July’s Girls Trip ($31.2M) which was also directed by Lee.

According to the synopsis Universal’s “Night School” centers on a man (Hart) whose life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher (Haddish) who doesn’t think he’s too bright.

As noted by Variety, the film is the first lead role for Haddish since she broke out in “Girls Trip” last year. Tracking for Night School ranges from $21 million to $34 million.

The film is helmed by Malcolm D. Lee, who directed the comedian in Girls Trip, which opened to $31.2 million on July 21-23, 2017 and bagged $115 million domestically. The screenplay was co-written by Hart, who produces via his Hartbeat Productions banner and Will Packer is producing for his Will Packer Productions.

Last month, Universal released a new trailer for the comedy, and as noted by LRMonline, the previous two trailers gave us more of an idea of the plot, but this newly released one largely focus on gags and “doesn’t look like there’s a whole lot of substance here,” the outlet stated, adding: “for the most part, it shows off Kevin Hart going toe-to-toe with Haddish in the ring and getting the tar beaten out of him whenever he gets something wrong.”

