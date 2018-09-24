Kevin Hart ‘Shocked’ By Leslie Jones’ Raunchy Diss

Kevin Hart has no plans to fire back at Leslie Jones for her recent negative comments about him. But he was shocked that she put him on blast with her accusations.

As noted by hollywoodlife.com, Leslie spoke out about Kevin when she gave a statement to Bossip that was in response to him using her name in his ongoing feud with Katt Williams.

After Kevin accused Katt of never helping anyone underneath him, Leslie clapped back at Hart, by accusing him of never putting any female comedians on his tour. She also shared with the outlet that Kevin once told her she’d “never make it” as a comedian.

So after Hart mentioned her in his rant against Katt, Leslie went off about what she considers his hypocrisy.

“Kevin was shocked by Leslie’s attack on him, it totally floored him, he thought they were tight, so the diss completely came out of left field,” a source close to Kevin exclusively told HollywoodLife. “Kevin prides himself on being a solid, stand-up guy, a good person, and over the years he’s given a lot of advice to fledging comedians, in addition to supporting them—so, Leslie’s attack on him really stung.”

Despite Kevin’s disappointment in what Leslie’s sad about him, he’s not planning on getting back at her anytime soon.

“Kevin isn’t one to immediately hit back, plus, he doesn’t want to get into a beef with Leslie, so he’s taking his time and thinking things over before he decides how to respond,” the source continued. “It was definitely hurtful reading what she said about him, but Kevin wants to take a step back for some reflection, and work out in his mind if she was justified in what she said.”

Here’s what Leslie told Bossip in a statement: “Real talk both of them n***as need to keep my name out they mouth unless they using it to eat my p***y REAL TALK!!,” said an obviously angry Jones. She then added: “None of those n***as put me on or any woman. While he talking about Katt what did he do to put women on he didn’t help females they wasn’t on his tour F*CK THAT N***A!! At least Katt put me on his tour. Kevin could have put me on a long time ago but he never respected me or my comedy and trust I can call his card he know I can. Both Kevin and Katt was the same to women like all these n***as in this game. Sh*tty. and still is. Women have never had it good. At least Katt put women on his tour or shows. How many shows back in the day didn’t have a woman on them. Kevin that mf told me one time I would never make it.”

