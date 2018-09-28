Huggy Lowdown: ‘Not About That Supreme Court Life’

Brett Kavanaugh is the Bama Of The Week! Huggy tells him to “get the been through hell out of here!” How dare he say that he’s been going through it. What about Dr. Ford? She’s been suffering for over three decades. Her testimony had women all over the country in tears! Huggy really does not care that he’s “going through it.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: