Huggy Lowdown: Diddy’s Black 100 Isn’t All Black

Diddy’s black 100 list was great, he had the Obamas, Beyonce, Jay-Z and so many more great black folks named! But then he must have gotten a little confused, he included Jennifer Lopez, Anderson Cooper and Khloe Kardashian. Last time we we checked none of them were black!

