Huggy Lowdown: Diddy’s Black 100 Isn’t All Black

Originals
| 09.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Diddy’s black 100 list was great, he had the Obamas, Beyonce, Jay-Z and so many more great black folks named! But then he must have gotten a little confused, he included Jennifer Lopez, Anderson Cooper and Khloe Kardashian. Last time we we checked none of them were black!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Diddy , Huggy Lowdown

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close