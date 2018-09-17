Beyonce’s Gorgeous OTR II Tour Looks

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 16 hours ago
Tonight is the first of the last ten shows of OTRII. I'm doing what I love most with whom I love most. I wish it could never end. Feeling thankful for all of the love from our fans around the world. New Orleans, you ready? Let's go get em!!!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 13, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT
Tonight is the first of the last ten shows of OTRII. I’m doing what I love most with whom I love most. I wish it could never end. Feeling thankful for all of the love from our fans around the world. New Orleans, you ready? Let’s go get em!!!
9 more shows. Houston I'm home!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 15, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT
9 more shows. Houston I’m home!
8 more shows. H-Town round 2. I put it down for the (713).

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 16, 2018 at 7:25pm PDT
8 more shows. H-Town round 2. I put it down for the (713).
