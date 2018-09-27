Carolina Panthers Sign Ex-49er Eric Reid

The Carolina Panthers have announced the signing of former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid.

Reid spent close to seven months on the open market after becoming a free agent in March. Many believe that the NFLs lack of interest in Reid was due to his his involvement in protesting social injustice during the singing of the national anthem.

“There are probably teams that won’t want to talk to me because of it,” Reid said in December. “I’m hopeful that I will be on a team next year, but if not, again, that’s OK with me.”

Previously Reid reportedly stated that he will no longer kneel during the national anthem this season. He visited with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the offseason but was not signed and the Tennessee Titans expressed some interest, reports 49ers Web Zone.

“We understand you have to change with the times,” Reid said while speaking with reporters following Stanford’s pro day in March. “I’m not saying I’m going to stop being active because I won’t. I’m just going to consider different ways to be active, different ways to bring awareness to the issues of this country and improve on the issues happening in this country.

“I don’t think it will be in the form of protesting during the anthem. I say ‘during’ because it’s crazy that the narrative changed to we were ‘protesting the anthem,’ and that wasn’t the case. I think we’re going to take a different approach to how we’re going to be active.”

