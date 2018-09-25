Grace Byers Is A Part Of A Mutant Empire Now!

You probably remember Grace Byers from her role on Fox’s hit show Empire. She played “booboo kitty”; and actually met her husband Trai Byers on the set of that show! Her character was killed off of the show by her husband’s character.

Now Byers stars in another Fox TV show called The Gifted. The show is produced in association with Marvel Television, and set in the X-Men universe. In The Gifted humans and mutants are living together, but it is causing some tension.

Byers’ character Reeva Payge is powerful mutant who can emit sonic blasts that “scramble people’s brains.”

The Gifted which premieres tonight!

