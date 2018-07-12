Laurence Fishburne On How He ‘Joined The Marvel Studios Family’

Although many are excited about Ant-Man and the Wasp marking Laurence Fishburne’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he wants to remind people that it isn’t his first time portraying a hero in a movie based on a Marvel character.

“This isn’t the first Marvel role to come my way,” said Fishburne at the L.A. press conference. “In fact, years and years ago, I ran into a guy, Tim Story, who was directing Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (which came out in 2007) and I said to him, ‘I am Norrin Radd.”

For the non-comics savvy, Norrin Radd is the man who gets transformed into the Silver Surfer and worked for the planet-eater Galactus in the comics, before turning against his master when he comes to Earth.

“So, I voiced the Silver Surfer in Rise of the Silver Surfer, he said. “I’ve been into the source material since I was eight, a fan basically my whole life and I’ve really enjoyed everything they’ve done.”

Fishburne said he has been especially impressed with the quality of Marvel Studios films since they decided to have an entire cinematic universe, coordinated by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, starting with Iron Man in 2008.

With how well his character has been received, as well as the anti-aging technology used on Michael Douglas as the original Ant-Man and Michele Pfeiffer as the original Wasp, the question was raised if we might get a period piece starring Douglas, Pfeiffer, and Fishburne as their younger selves, as well as Hayley Atwell’s fan-favorite character “Agent Carter”.

Feige refused to confirm or deny, but such a film would be fun and diverse and has a lot of potential – and a groundswell of support.

We’ll see…

Ant–Man and The Wasp is now playing in U.S. theaters nationwide.

Lawrence Fishburne is playing Goliath BTW #AntManandtheWasp pic.twitter.com/aq3wzCTW9Y — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) January 30, 2018

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: