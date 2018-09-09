CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Mario Joins ‘Empire’ For Season 5

Leave a comment

R&B Singer Mario is returning to the scene as a recurring cast member on the fifth season of Empire.

Mario is playing “an earnest, up-and-coming R&B singer who supports his ailing sister” named Devon who will shake up the Lyon Family. Both the Empire and Lyon Family Management will be attempting to sign him as an artist, which we are sure will lead to plenty of drama worth watching.

Season 5 of Empire will premiere September 26th and as for Mario, the singer has recently released a new single titled Drowning.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

 

black tv shows , Empire , Taraji P Henson , Terrence Howard

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close