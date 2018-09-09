Mario Joins ‘Empire’ For Season 5

R&B Singer Mario is returning to the scene as a recurring cast member on the fifth season of Empire.

Mario is playing “an earnest, up-and-coming R&B singer who supports his ailing sister” named Devon who will shake up the Lyon Family. Both the Empire and Lyon Family Management will be attempting to sign him as an artist, which we are sure will lead to plenty of drama worth watching.

Season 5 of Empire will premiere September 26th and as for Mario, the singer has recently released a new single titled Drowning.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: