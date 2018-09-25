CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Gone Viral!

Garcelle Beauvais Bashed For Posting Throwback Kissing Photo With Will Smith

Leave a comment
2018 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Today is Will Smith’s 50th birthday and while fans, friends and other fellow thespians send him special messages on social media, Garcelle Beauvais aka “Fancy” from ‘The Jamie Foxx Show‘ sent out a photo many are talking about. It seems she had a lot of time on her hands today not only to post a picture of her and Smith kissing in a past show, but then clapback at Twitter fans that told her she should take it down. Many believe this is inappropriate and are commenting with some hilarious gifs and memes.

Let’s start with what Beauvais tweeted out…

And so far it hasn’t been taken down. When one Twitter user told her to take it down before Jada Pinkett-Smith see’s it, she responded quickly with, “Bring it lol.”

The comments kept coming in and here are some of our favorites including one that said Jada is from Baltimore so Beauvais should watch out!

After so many people tweeted at her about the photo, Beauvais said, “Why is everyone so sensitive today? Lighten up it’s a Tuesday.”

We’re just here for the comments as they keep rolling in!

Michael Jackson Popcorn GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Happy 50th birthday Will Smith!

Will Smith Dancing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

20 Times Will Smith Made Us Laugh Out Loud
20 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Garcelle Beauvais Bashed For Posting Throwback Kissing Photo With Will Smith was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Garcelle Beauvais , Jada Pinkett Smith , Will Smith , Will Smith Birthday

One thought on “Garcelle Beauvais Bashed For Posting Throwback Kissing Photo With Will Smith

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close