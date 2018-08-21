Jada Pinkett Smith On Infidelity: “It’s Not Your Fault”

Jada Pinkett Smith is back at doling out advice to those impacted by infidelity… and this time her message is simple: stop being so hard on yourself.

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday morning, Smith shared her message for anyone in an unhealthy relationship whose partner has been unfaithful.

“To my queens out there that have been cheated on by their men: It’s not your fault. Stop making it your fault,” she said in the video. “To my kings out there that have been cheated on by their women: Stop making it your fault. Yes, women cheat too.”

he went on to say that relationships and sex are about “self-mastery,” and that cheating can happen no matter what’s “going on in the relationship.”

“Make sure you’re with someone that is interested in mastering themselves and everything that they come with,” the Girls Trip star said in the video, noting that relationships are “a spiritual endeavor.”

Pinkett Smith has never been shy when talking about her marriage and sex life with Will Smith, who recently revealed that they no longer call themselves “married” — instead, they refer to each other as “life partners.”

“There’s nothing she could do ― ever ― nothing would break our relationship,” Smith said of his wife on TIDAL Rap Radar podcast. “She has my support until death, and it feels so good to get to that space.”

Pinkett Smith previously shared in a July episode of her Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk,” that she once thought she had a “sex addiction.”

“When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex,” she said. She also wrote in a June Instagram post that she’s considered suicide in the past.

“Mental health is a daily practice for me,” she wrote in the post. “It’s a practice of deep self-love.”

