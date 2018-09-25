Dr. Ian Smith Has A New Mystery Novel Out Called ‘The Ancient Nine’

Originals
| 09.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Dr. Ian Smith has been writing books about health for years, but his new book The Ancient Nine is fiction based on real events. Smith started writing The Ancient Nine 25 years ago while he was a student at Harvard because he knew this was a story that needed to be told.

The story is about the secret societies at Harvard and follows a student named Spencer Collins on his journey through campus. Collins is surprised to learn that he’s in the running to be invited to join, one of Harvard’s elite final clubs. Spencer learns of the secret world of male privilege that the club represents, but also into a century-old club mystery.

There is a Contest on Facebook that readers can take part in, if you solve the mystery of the book you’ll win $2500.

Smith says that the book has been out for a week and “Hollywood is already looking at making it a movie!”

You can follow Dr. Smith on Twitter @DrIanSmith and Instagram at @DoctorIanSmith.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

book , Dr. Ian Smith , Harvard , The Ancient Nine

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “Dr. Ian Smith Has A New Mystery Novel Out Called ‘The Ancient Nine’

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Just Added
Police Detective at Crime Scene
Caregiver Charged With Attempted Murder In Newborn Stabbings
Newly Released Records Show Lead-Up To Parking Lot Shooting
Bill Cosby’s Day Of Reckoning Comes In Sex Assault Case
Zendaya: Everyone Should Feel Represented When They Go To The Movies

We caught up with Zendaya, who dished on Hollywood's representation issue and her role in "Smallfoot" as a brave young yeti.
Chicago’s Prosecutor Praised For Reform Efforts In Mass Exonerations

Cook County Attorney Kim Foxx delivers on her promise of criminal justice reform.
Which Will Smith Is Younger? [QUIZ]
20 items
20 R&B One Hit Wonders
Little Known Black History Fact: bell hooks
Halle Berry And Lena Waithe To Executive Produce ‘Boomerang’ Sequel For BET
Sirius XM Buys Pandora for $3.5 Billion
Vivica A. Fox Has A Few Thoughts On The #MeToo Movement
Kavanaugh Says He Won’t Let ‘False Accusations’ Push Him Out
Close