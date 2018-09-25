Dr. Ian Smith Has A New Mystery Novel Out Called ‘The Ancient Nine’

Dr. Ian Smith has been writing books about health for years, but his new book The Ancient Nine is fiction based on real events. Smith started writing The Ancient Nine 25 years ago while he was a student at Harvard because he knew this was a story that needed to be told.

The story is about the secret societies at Harvard and follows a student named Spencer Collins on his journey through campus. Collins is surprised to learn that he’s in the running to be invited to join, one of Harvard’s elite final clubs. Spencer learns of the secret world of male privilege that the club represents, but also into a century-old club mystery.

There is a Contest on Facebook that readers can take part in, if you solve the mystery of the book you’ll win $2500.

Smith says that the book has been out for a week and “Hollywood is already looking at making it a movie!”

You can follow Dr. Smith on Twitter @DrIanSmith and Instagram at @DoctorIanSmith.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: