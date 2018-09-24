President of Prairie View A&M Ruth Simmons Is Ready For The State Fair Classic

President of Prairie View A&M (PVAMU) Ruth Simmons is a proud President! PVAMU had a great game against Mississippi Vally and won 62-13. So she warns Grambling State to “get ready!”

The two schools will face off in Dallas on Saturday Sept. 29 at the State Fair Classic.

Simmons was appointed 8th President of PVAMU in December 2017 and is the first woman to hold the presidency.

Throughout her career she has had several impressive accomplishments, one being becoming the President of Brown University. She was the first African American to lead an Ivy League institution. But, she calls being the president of PVAMU the “pinnacle ” of her career.

