Morning Minute: Kanye Is Not Happy

| 09.21.18
Kanye says that he’s out of the sunken place and he is not happy! Ye posted a series of videos expressing his anger and frustration with men hinting that they slept with Kim K. Nick Cannon danced around the idea that he slept with Kim when they dated in their 20’s. Drake allowed the internet to create a rumor that he had an affair with her. Kanye is tired of men saying that they had sex with his wife!

